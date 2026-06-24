Islamic world opens up historic opportunities - Turkish Grand National Assembly speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Important opportunities are opening up for the Islamic world in the context of the formation of a new global order, and Muslim countries can become one of the main power centers of the future world order, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş said at the opening ceremony of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Kurtulmuş noted that the world is currently going through a period of major conflicts, political and economic tensions, as well as unprecedented global upheavals.

"We can easily say that the old world is collapsing and dissolving. What we are experiencing is the birth pangs of a new world. With the end of the bipolar system, and then the unipolar system, the pages of a new era are opening. One of the most important features of this new system will be multipolarity," he pointed out.

The speaker emphasized that the Islamic world, with its more than 2 billion population, 57 member states, rich natural resources, economic potential, and young population, has the opportunity to become one of the main power centers of the new world system.

According to him, for this, first of all, Muslim countries should realize their potential and strength and prepare for the future with confidence.

Kurtulmuş also noted that one of the biggest problems of the Islamic world is fragmentation, division, and weakness of the common will.

"We are forced to take steps to strengthen our unity, integrity, brotherhood, and Islamic unity. Otherwise, different regions of the Islamic world will continue to face serious threats. We should not accept sectarian, ethnic, political, and ideological differences as a cause for conflict, but as the wealth of the ummah," he stressed.

According to the speaker, Muslim countries in the new era should develop common strategies and act together.

"Today, it's impossible for any country to succeed alone. We must develop common and long-term strategies on how to develop and how to successfully exit this complex process, and implement joint projects within the framework of these strategies," he explained.

Kurtulmuş pointed out that the material resources, energy resources, human capital, scientific potential, and strategic geographical opportunities possessed by the Islamic world should be used for common goals.

"These resources should be managed with common sense and serve the welfare of the entire Islamic world," he added.

He also emphasized that the new global conditions cannot be managed with old approaches and that the Islamic world needs large-scale reforms.

Kurtulmuş emphasized that political, institutional, and intellectual reforms are one of the main priorities for Muslim countries, and noted that these processes should be based on four main principles.

"Cooperation based on the principles of justice, competence, consultation, and accountability will enable the development of Islamic countries in the future and the formation of a new model that will serve as an example for the world," he noted.

The speaker also touched on the international relations system in his speech, stating that the current global governance model is experiencing a serious crisis.

"Today, the international system, along with its institutions, rules, and mechanisms, is in a state of collapse. Instead, a new global system that is more just, humane, and fair should be established. The fate of the world should not depend on the will of a few states," Kurtulmuş underscored.

He added that Islamic countries should play a more active role in the formation of this new international system.