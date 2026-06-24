Azerbaijan plans to develop insurance mechanisms in cotton farming - official

SABIRABAD, Azerbaijan, June 24. Insurance mechanisms in cotton farming are planned to be developed in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration, Zeynal Naghdaliyev, said at a regional consultation on cotton growing development issues in Sabirabad, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He pointed out that the production system formed in the field of cotton growing in Azerbaijan has entered a stage of independent and sustainable development today.

Naghdaliyev emphasized that currently, 15 companies specializing in cotton growing operate in the country. These companies independently determine the areas of cultivation, conclude direct contracts with farmers, and organize the production process without external interference.

The presidential assistant said that it's also planned to continue product subsidies in cotton growing and develop insurance mechanisms to reduce risks arising from price fluctuations in international markets. These steps will serve to ensure the stability of the incomes of farmers and companies.

Naghdaliyev expressed confidence that the discussions held at the regional meeting will make a significant contribution to the implementation of the set goals, achieving higher results in cotton growing and sustainable development of the sector.