Air Liquide to supply gases for Kazakhstan polyethylene plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Kazakhstan’s Silleno has signed a long-term agreement with Air Liquide Karabatan Tech Gases (ALKTG) for the supply of industrial gases to the future polyethylene plant in the Atyrau region

As KazMunayGas reports, the document was signed during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Belgium.

Under the agreement, ALKTG will supply nitrogen and dry compressed air to support operations at the future polyethylene production facility, which will have an annual capacity of 1.25 million tons.

As part of the project, ALKTG will construct and operate two modern, energy-efficient air separation units designed to produce high-purity nitrogen. The company’s investment in the project is estimated at 70 million euros.

The facility will be built within the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark Special Economic Zone, located in close proximity to the Silleno plant. The technical gas complex is expected to be ready to begin supplies by the end of 2028.

The project also places special emphasis on increasing local content and supporting domestic industrial capabilities.

Compressed air and nitrogen are widely used in industrial processes and are essential for the operation of control systems, instrumentation, and automation equipment at the future polyethylene facility, which will manufacture high value-added products.

According to the company, Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases is a joint venture between French Air Liquide and KazMunayGas. The headquarters of the company are located in Astana. ALMTG has been supplying hydrogen to KMG’s refinery in Pavlodar and since 2020, nitrogen. Since March 1, 2021, ALMTG has been supplying hydrogen and nitrogen to Atyrau Oil Refinery. ALMTG has also built a production unit to supply nitrogen to Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI) in the petrochemical complex in Karabatan, near Atyrau, north of the Caspian sea.