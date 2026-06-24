Uzbekistan signs $2 million export deal with Syrian Kalash Trading Co. LTD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Uzbek home appliance manufacturer Premier Electronics has signed a $2 million export agreement with Syria’s major distribution company Kalash Trading Company LTD, expanding the presence of Uzbek-made consumer goods in Middle Eastern markets.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, following the visit of a Syrian business delegation.

"An export contract worth a total of 2 million US dollars was signed between Premier Electronics and Kalash Trading Company LTD." the Chamber said in the statement.

During the visit, representatives of Kalash Trading toured Premier Electronics’ manufacturing facilities and reviewed production processes for refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, and air conditioners. The two sides discussed opportunities to supply Uzbek-made household appliances to the Syrian market and explored prospects for broader commercial cooperation.

The signed contract envisages the export of a wide range of household appliances to Syria, marking a new step in Uzbekistan’s efforts to diversify export destinations and strengthen trade ties with Middle Eastern countries.

The deal is expected to enhance the international visibility of the “Made in Uzbekistan” brand and support the country’s strategy of increasing value-added exports and expanding the global reach of domestically manufactured products.

The agreement comes as Uzbekistan and Syria intensify efforts to expand bilateral trade through the recently established Uzbekistan–Syria Trade House and distribution center in Aleppo, which was officially inaugurated on May 21 through a partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and Kalash Trading Company Ltd. According to the Chamber, goods shipped from Uzbekistan to Aleppo currently require approximately 8–10 days in transit, with logistics costs ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 per container, providing a practical platform for increasing exports.

Earlier discussions between Chamber Chairman Davron Vakhabov and Ahmad Kalash, founder of Kalash Trading Company Ltd., focused on expanding the presence of Uzbek products in the Syrian market, identifying priority export goods, and leveraging the Aleppo distribution center to facilitate sales. Both sides also agreed to encourage more Uzbek manufacturers to utilize the Trade House, broaden the range of products offered, and increase export volumes through coordinated commercial initiatives, underscoring growing economic cooperation between the two countries.