Kazakhstan partners with Italy’s Maire on SAF development project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna, Italy’s Maire S.p.A. and the Italy-Kazakhstan Trade Association (ACIK) intend to cooperate on the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Kazakhstan.

According to Samruk-Kazyna, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at implementing the project during the official visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Belgium.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of Maire Alessandro Bernini and Head of ACIK Marco Beretta.

“The document confirms the parties’ intention to jointly develop and implement a project that will contribute to the development of a low-carbon economy and strengthen the country’s position in the market for environmentally friendly aviation fuel,” the company said.

Several other agreements were also announced during the visit.

Air Astana and Airbus signed a memorandum of cooperation to develop aviation technical infrastructure in Kazakhstan. The agreement provides for the construction of hangar facilities and expansion of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities with Airbus support.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and France’s Alstom signed an agreement on servicing 205 KZ6A series electric locomotives planned for procurement starting from 2029. The project is expected to run until 2061 and will be implemented in Astana, Arys, Shu and Almaty.

Kazatomprom, Romania’s Nuclearelectrica and the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest signed a memorandum of understanding focused on exchanging expertise and best practices in the nuclear sector, as well as implementing joint educational programs and workforce development initiatives.

Samruk-Kazyna Ondeu and Genesis Oil & Gas Consultants Limited (Netherlands/UK) signed a contract to prepare a pre-feasibility study for the construction of a new oil refinery in Kazakhstan.

In addition, Air Liquide and Silleno announced the signing of an agreement for the supply and purchase of industrial gases. Under the project, air separation units for nitrogen production will be built in the Atyrau region to support the future polyethylene complex.