U.S. Senate passes resolution calling for End to military action against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The U.S. administration should cease military operations against Iran.

This is stated in a resolution adopted by the U.S. Senate.

The document was approved by 50 senators, while 48 voted against it. Four lawmakers from the ruling Republican Party supported the resolution. Only one Democrat voted against it. A similar document was approved by the House of Representatives in early June.

The resolution in question is adopted separately by each chamber of Congress. It is non-binding and advisory in nature. Through such documents, lawmakers express their position on a particular issue.

The executive branch of the U.S. government is not obliged to follow such resolutions and may choose to disregard them.