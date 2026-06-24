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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 24

Economy Materials 24 June 2026 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 24
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 24.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9317 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0366 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.281 manat,'' the information indicates.

Code

Exchange rate

USD

1.7

EUR

1.9317

AUD

1.1747

BYN

0.6035

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1103

CZK

0.0798

CNY

0.2499

DKK

0.2584

GEL

0.6427

HKD

0.2168

INR

0.0179

GBP

2.2427

SEK

0.1743

CHF

2.0966

ILS

0.5675

CAD

1.1959

KWD

5.5042

KZT

0.3492

QAR

0.4664

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5431

MDL

0.0969

NOK

0.1732

UZS

0.0141

PKR

0.6105

PLN

0.4513

RON

0.3683

RUB

2.281

RSD

0.0165

SGD

1.3103

SAR

0.4529

xdr

2.306

TRY

0.0366

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0379

JPY

1.0522

NZD

0.9611

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