Uzbekistan, UNDP review progress on Aral Sea Region development projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have reviewed progress on joint initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, strengthening environmental sustainability, and promoting modern agricultural practices in the Aral Sea region.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Agriculture Alisher Shukurov and representatives of UNDP Uzbekistan, where the two sides assessed the results of ongoing cooperation and explored future areas of partnership.

A key focus of the meeting was the implementation of the project titled “Enhancing the Resilience and Supporting the Green and Inclusive Development of the Most Vulnerable Populations in the Aral Sea Region.” Officials highlighted significant improvements to water supply infrastructure in the Kegeyli and Karaozak districts of the Republic of Karakalpakstan. As a result, nearly 3,000 rural residents have gained access to safe and reliable drinking water.

Beyond infrastructure development, the project has also contributed to improving agricultural productivity. Three agricultural cooperatives in pilot areas received technical assistance to introduce resource-efficient farming technologies and expand employment opportunities. According to officials, the cooperatives now provide agricultural services to more than 70 farms annually and operate across over 3,000 hectares of land.

The parties also discussed preparations for the project’s second phase, planned for 2027–2031, as well as potential new initiatives aimed at addressing environmental challenges and supporting sustainable rural development.

The cooperation reflects Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to mitigate the social and environmental impacts of the Aral Sea crisis while advancing green economic growth. Officials noted that future collaboration will continue to focus on improving living standards in rural communities, promoting efficient use of water and land resources, and expanding the adoption of modern agricultural practices.

"At the end of the meeting, the parties highly evaluated the results achieved to date, the sustainable development of rural areas, agreed to further expand joint projects aimed at sustainable rural development, increasing employment, and the wide-scale implementation of green economy principles." the ministry said in the statement.