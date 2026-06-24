Lima hosts grand concert on 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Peru diplomatic ties (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A grand concert dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Peru was held in Lima on June 23.

This was announced in the report by the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, the concert was organized by the Diplomatic Mission of Azerbaijan in Peru with the support of the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Lima City Municipality, and the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO.

The concert took place at the Manuel Asensio Segura Theater (Teatro Segura), one of the historical architectural monuments of Lima, one of the oldest theaters in Latin America, and considered an important symbol of the cultural heritage of Peru.

The anniversary event was attended by Peru's Minister for Women and Vulnerable Populations Edith Pariona Valer, Vice Mayor of Lima Fabiola Morales, Mayor of Miraflores Municipality of Lima Carlos Canales, representatives of the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Peruvian Ministry of Energy, the Peruvian Ministry of Culture and Congress, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, mayors of various regions, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, representatives of socio-political, cultural and business circles, scientists, as well as friends of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Seymur Fataliyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the United Mexican States and also accredited to Peru, said that the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Peru is an indicator of the successful development of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between the two countries. He emphasized that in recent years, political dialogue, interparliamentary relations, cooperation within international organizations, as well as mutual relations in the fields of culture and education have significantly expanded.

The ambassador also assessed the holding of the first political consultations between Azerbaijan and Peru, the activities of inter-parliamentary friendship groups, and mutual support on international platforms as important steps in the development of relations. Noting that culture is one of the main bridges that bring people closer together, he highlighted the vast potential for further deepening cultural exchanges and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of his speech, the Ambassador expressed his confidence that the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Peru will continue to strengthen, develop in new directions, and serve the well-being of both peoples.

Speaking later, Director of the European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Luis Alberto Campana, emphasized the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Peru in recent years. Speaking about the importance of expanding political dialogue and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, he said that the Peruvian side is ready to further develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields, including culture, education, and international initiatives.

Deputy of the Peruvian Congress and member of the Peru-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Rosangella Andrea Barbaran Reyes, expressed her satisfaction with the development of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries. Noting that cultural diplomacy plays an important role in strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between peoples, he said that such events contribute to the further expansion of humanitarian and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Peru.

After the official speeches, the participants of the event were presented with a special concert program consisting of the works of Azerbaijani and Peruvian composers, which highlighted the rich cultural heritage of both nations. Artistic director and chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, chief conductor of the Baku State Chamber Orchestra, honored artist, well-known Azerbaijani maestro Fuad Ibrahimov, artistic direction, performance of Peruvian opera singer Rosa Parodi, and the participation of the Peruvian Symphony Orchestra welcomed the guests with great interest and applause. More than 700 guests participated in the event.

The anniversary concert became a bright embodiment of friendship and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Peru, and once again demonstrated mutual interest in expanding cooperation between the two countries in various fields.