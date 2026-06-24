Crimes committed against Islamic cultural heritage on our lands are a clear manifestation of Islamophobia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. These crimes committed against the Islamic cultural heritage on our lands are undoubtedly a clear manifestation of Islamophobia, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

The head of state noted that today, the incitement of hatred against Muslims, the targeting of Islamic cultural heritage, and the insult to Islamic values have gained widespread momentum across the world.

"Islamophobia is not merely intolerance towards Muslims; it is a dangerous trend that threatens mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence. It is regrettable that certain political circles in the West, as well as international institutions such as the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, promote anti-Islamic sentiments, attempt to equate Islam with extremism and terrorism, create biased perceptions of our religion, and portray it as a source of threat,” the President of Azerbaijan stated.