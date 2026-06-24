Unibank expands SME financing within ESG strategy through EUR 10M agreement with Finance in Motion

Unibank has signed a two-year agreement to secure a EUR 10 million credit facility from the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), co-managed by international asset manager Finance in Motion. The financial resources will be fully integrated into the bank's sub-lending program for micro and small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

"For us, this step is not just a financial transaction, but a strategic vector of growth. Collaboration with Finance in Motion will enable Unibank to strengthen its support for businesses aligned with sustainable development goals. By directing funds exclusively toward secure and socially impactful initiatives, we are consciously investing in a stable and healthy future for our economy." - Acting Chairman of the Management Board Unibank, Heybat Gadirov

Oxana Binzaru, Regional Director at Finance in Motion, added:

"Through EFSE, we aim to empower local financial institutions like Unibank to expand responsible MSME financing, fostering resilient growth and tangible social impact."

About EFSE

The European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) is an impact investment fund to drive economic development and prosperity in Southeast Europe and the Caucasus. Through its two sub-funds—the Regional Sub-Fund (RSF) and the Ukraine Sub-Fund (USF)—EFSE provides tailored financial solutions to foster entrepreneurship, strengthen financial inclusion, and support local economies. EFSE was initiated in 2005 by KfW Development Bank with the financial support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Commission. As the first public-private partnership of its kind, EFSE draws its capital from donor agencies, international financial institutions, and private institutional investors. Finance in Motion GmbH, Germany, serves as EFSE’s Portfolio Manager and Hauck & Aufhäuser Fund Services S.A., Luxembourg, acts as manager.

For more information on the European Fund for Southeast Europe, please visit: www.efse.lu

About Finance in Motion

Finance in Motion structures, manages, and advises almost €4 billion across 10 funds, all classified as SFDR Article 9. These private market funds drive impact for people and planet through regional financial intermediaries, direct investments, advisory and capacity building. Founded in Germany, with local expertise from Latin America to Eastern Europe, it has been investing in emerging markets for over 20 years.

For more information, please visit: www.finance-in-motion-com

About Unibank

Unibank is one of Azerbaijan’s leading private banks and a systemically important financial institution in the country. Established in 1992, the Bank serves retail and business customers through its extensive branch network and continuously evolving digital banking platform. In recent years, Unibank has placed a strong emphasis on strengthening its role in sustainable finance and has identified the development of structured green financing solutions as one of its strategic priorities. For more information: https://unibank.az