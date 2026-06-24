IAEA continues review of Uzbekistan’s nuclear infrastructure dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continued its INIR Follow-up Phase 2 mission in Uzbekistan, conducting a comprehensive review of the country’s nuclear infrastructure as preparations advance for the development of an integrated nuclear power plant project.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzatom, following the second day of the mission, IAEA experts and representatives of Uzbek ministries and government agencies reviewed progress made since the initial INIR assessment and discussed information submitted by the Uzbek side.

The morning session focused on the areas of financing and procurement as well as the legal framework supporting the nuclear energy program. Participants held detailed discussions on the development and completion of economic assessment documents related to investments in Uzbekistan’s planned integrated nuclear power plant. The review included analysis of international experience from nuclear projects such as the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant in the Czech Republic, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh, Paks II in Hungary, El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt, and Russia’s Kursk and Leningrad II nuclear facilities.

The parties also examined efforts to establish a comprehensive regulatory and legal framework not only for the nuclear sector itself but also for related industries involved in project implementation.

"The IAEA commended the Republic of Uzbekistan for acceding to key international conventions, such as the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage, the Convention on Nuclear Safety, the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident, and the Convention on Assistance in the Event of a Nuclear or Radiological Emergency." the Uzatom said.

In the afternoon, discussions shifted to nuclear safeguards and the broader regulatory framework. Particular attention was given to Uzbekistan’s cooperation with countries possessing extensive nuclear expertise, including China, Hungary, Belarus, and Italy. Participants reviewed ongoing work on licensing procedures, regulatory oversight, and the adoption of legislation necessary for the safe development of nuclear energy.

The IAEA also commended Uzbekistan’s efforts to incorporate international best practices into its regulatory framework through technical cooperation programs. Experts highlighted the establishment of the Scientific and Technical Center for Radiation and Nuclear Safety, which serves as a technical support organization for the national regulator.

According to Uzbek officials, IAEA specialists received comprehensive responses to their inquiries and have begun preparing an updated national report on Uzbekistan’s nuclear infrastructure.

The mission follows discussions held on June 22 covering national policy, nuclear safety, and management systems. The IAEA delegation is led by John Haddad, head of the mission, and includes mission coordinator Fanny Tonos Paniagua, technical cooperation representative Anna Melkumyan, and international experts Marcelo Gomes da Silva of Brazil and Anil Bölme of Turkey.

"The mission is scheduled to continue through June 26." the Uzatom noted.

The INIR review is considered an important milestone in Uzbekistan’s efforts to develop a civilian nuclear energy sector in line with international safety, security, and non-proliferation standards. The assessment provides independent expert guidance on the readiness of national institutions, legislation, financing mechanisms, and regulatory systems required for the successful implementation of a nuclear power program. As electricity demand continues to grow, Uzbek authorities view nuclear energy as a key component of the country’s long-term strategy to diversify energy sources and strengthen energy security while reducing carbon emissions.