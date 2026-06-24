PUIC stands important platform for boosting ties between Islamic nations - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) is an important platform for strengthening cooperation and strengthening ties between the Islamic nations, Secretary General of PUIC Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass said at the opening ceremony of the session, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"Such meetings are of great importance, especially at a time when our region and the world are facing complex changes," he explained.

According to him, today, many Islamic countries are facing serious challenges related to their interests, stability, and the well-being of future generations. The world is experiencing an unprecedented period of polarization, regional tensions, and international conflicts. Painful wars have exhausted peoples, depleted the resources of states, and directly affected regional security.

The Secretary General noted that internal conflicts, terrorism, poverty, debt burden, climate change, humanitarian crises, and armed conflicts create interconnected challenges, threatening security and stability. In these circumstances, achieving peace and rejecting wars in all their forms has become a vital necessity.

According to Niass, the continuation of conflicts only increases human suffering, slows down development processes, and endangers the fate of future generations. Therefore, it is important to strengthen dialogue in order to resolve differences and build bridges of trust between peoples and states.

"Peace is not a secondary option, but a necessary condition for ensuring a more stable and just future. This future must be built on the principles of cooperation, mutual respect, and the protection of human dignity.

At the same time, the work done to support the economy, develop infrastructure, and promote digital transformation, as well as measures taken to rebuild the liberated territories and integrate them into the national development process, are of great importance.

Learning such successful experiences and sharing them within the framework of parliamentary cooperation can contribute to building more sustainable economies and expanding opportunities for well-being for current and future generations," he pointed out.