Turkmenistan, U.S. discuss cooperation in energy and trade sectors

Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Turkmenistan and the United States discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy, trade and economic sectors.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the United States.

“Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the United States Esen Aydogdyyev met with U.S. Senator Steve Daines at the Senator’s office in Washington, D.C.,” the Embassy says.

According to the statement, the sides reviewed ways to further strengthen Turkmenistan-U.S. relations and exchanged views on upcoming engagements between the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the political, economic, trade and energy spheres, the embassy said.

The participants also underscored the importance of maintaining regular dialogue and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States.

According to the statement, both sides expressed interest in further developing bilateral ties across a range of areas.

Turkmenistan and the United States established diplomatic relations in 1992 and have maintained cooperation through the annual bilateral consultations mechanism, covering political, economic, energy, security and educational issues. In recent years, particular attention has been paid to expanding business ties and attracting greater participation of U.S. companies in the Turkmen market.

Economic cooperation is increasingly centered on the activities of the U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Council, which serves as a platform for dialogue between government agencies and private companies. During meetings held in 2025 and 2026, the two sides identified energy, oil and gas, transport and logistics, agriculture, high technology, cybersecurity, green technologies and education among the priority areas for partnership. American companies including Climate Compass, John Deere and Westport Trading have participated in recent business events in Ashgabat.