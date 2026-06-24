OIC Parliamentary Union chairmanship transits to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The chairmanship of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) has officially been handed over from Indonesia to the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

This took place at the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States held in Baku.

This prestigious event, hosted by the capital Baku on June 21-25, brought together parliamentary leaders of the Islamic world, diplomats, and representatives of international organizations.

At the opening ceremony of the session, the Indonesian delegation presented the report of the chairmanship and handed over the official powers to the Azerbaijani side.

The speakers at the event emphasized the unifying role played by Azerbaijan in the Islamic world in the areas of regional security, multiculturalism, and humanitarianism.

During the speeches, it was noted that the leadership of this prestigious platform by Baku is another clear indicator of Azerbaijan's successes and growing influence in global parliamentary diplomacy.

The main strategic directions that Azerbaijan will pursue during its chairmanship are as follows:

- Strengthening Islamic solidarity: Developing political, economic, and cultural relations between member states at the parliamentary level.

- Resolute fight against Islamophobia: Demonstrating a unified and strong parliamentary position against biased approaches directed against Muslim communities in the international arena.

- Global challenges and sustainable development: Supporting joint legislative initiatives in the areas of climate change, poverty alleviation, and digital transformation.

PUIC was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Iran (Tehran).

The organization is one of the largest platforms that manages cooperation between parliaments of the OIC member states and brings the problems of the Muslim world to the global level.

The Baku Declaration, which will be adopted at the end of the Baku session, will determine the future joint action strategy of the member states and a new roadmap for inter-parliamentary cooperation.