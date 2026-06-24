Iran supports initiatives aimed at forming economic mechanisms - parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Iran supports all initiatives aimed at forming economic, commercial, financial, scientific, and collective security mechanisms, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said at the opening ceremony of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the energy resources, transit opportunities, scientific and human potential of the Islamic world should be used for the welfare of Muslim peoples.

"We see the future of the region not in confrontation, but in cooperation. We see it not in isolation, but in coexistence. We see it not in security and destruction, but in common security," the speaker emphasized.

Ghalibaf expressed his country's readiness to expand cooperation with all Muslim countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, good neighborliness, and common interests.

"As a result of the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, high-ranking military and political officials, as well as more than 3,000 Iranian citizens, most of whom were women and children, were killed. More than 30,000 people were injured. Iran's industrial, healthcare, educational, energy, and transport infrastructure, thousands of residential and service facilities were targeted," he noted.

Ghalibaf also said that despite the difficulties it faces, Iran doesn't accept the policy of surrender and chooses the path of resistance. Iran believes that lasting peace is possible only when it is based on the rights of peoples, mutual respect, balanced obligations, and legitimate interests," he stressed.

The speaker noted that defense capability, national unity, and diplomacy are the main pillars of security and stability.

"Strong defense, national unity, and diplomacy are complementary factors, and their proper coordination is a guarantee of security and stability," he pointed out.

Ghalibaf underscored the importance of determining the future of the region by the countries of the region.

"No great power should decide on the future of our region based on its own interests. The fate of the region should be determined by its peoples and states. Regional security must be ensured by the countries of the region themselves. No state can build its security at the expense of the security of another state," he said.

"Experience has shown that foreign military bases located in West Asia have not created stability, but rather have become a source of instability. "For this reason, we consider the withdrawal of foreign military forces from the region a strategic goal," he stressed.

At the end of his speech, Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran extends a hand of brotherhood and cooperation to all Islamic countries and noted the importance of strengthening solidarity among Muslim states.