Uzbekistan seeks deeper economic cooperation during Japan visit

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade held a series of high-level meetings in Japan aimed at strengthening bilateral economic ties, expanding investment cooperation, and advancing joint development projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following the meetings between the two sides on June 22–23.

The centerpiece of the visit was talks between Kudratov and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa, during which, "the heads of the ministries outlined concrete steps to revitalize bilateral economic relations and deepen strategic cooperation," the ministry said in the statement.

Kudratov also met with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), and the Japan-Uzbekistan Silk Road Foundation. Discussions focused on project financing, expanding business partnerships, and implementing socially significant development initiatives.

In addition, the Uzbek delegation held meetings with senior executives of major Japanese companies. The talks resulted in agreements to pursue joint projects across a range of sectors, including energy, finance, banking, microfinance, logistics, healthcare, food processing, and biotechnology.

The visit reflects Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to attract foreign investment and strengthen economic partnerships with leading Asian economies. Japan remains one of Uzbekistan’s key development partners, providing financing, technology, and expertise for infrastructure, industrial modernization, and human capital development projects. The latest discussions are expected to support new investment flows and expand cooperation in high-value sectors critical to Uzbekistan’s long-term economic growth.