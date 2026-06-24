Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Azerbaijani government has extended the special quarantine regime.

This was reported by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The report said that the relevant decision was signed by the Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, the special quarantine regime was extended across the country until 06:00 (GMT+4) on October 1, 2026, to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and prevent its potential impacts.

The move comes after the previous extension, which had been set to last until 06:00 (GMT+4) on July 1, 2026.