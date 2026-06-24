  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

Society Materials 24 June 2026 13:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Azerbaijani government has extended the special quarantine regime.

This was reported by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The report said that the relevant decision was signed by the Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, the special quarantine regime was extended across the country until 06:00 (GMT+4) on October 1, 2026, to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and prevent its potential impacts.

The move comes after the previous extension, which had been set to last until 06:00 (GMT+4) on July 1, 2026.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more