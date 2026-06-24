Uzbekistan and China strengthen railway research cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Tashkent State Transport University (TSTU) and the China Academy of Railway Sciences (CARS) have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at expanding scientific collaboration, promoting technology transfer, and strengthening research capacity in the railway sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

"At the online meeting, the parties discussed the development of research activities in the field of rail transport, the implementation of joint projects, and the establishment of exchanges between specialists and researchers." the ministry said in the statement.

"The memorandum signed following the talks will create a solid foundation for taking bilateral cooperation to a new level, putting modern scientific developments in the field of rail transport into practice, and jointly implementing major scientific and practical projects." the ministry noted.

The partnership is expected to contribute to the modernization of Uzbekistan’s transport sector by providing access to international expertise and advanced railway technologies. China has emerged as a global leader in railway infrastructure, high-speed rail development, and transport innovation, making cooperation with Chinese research institutions particularly valuable for Uzbekistan’s efforts to upgrade its transportation network.

It was noted that the collaboration will also help strengthen the integration of transportation education and scientific research, improve the training of highly qualified specialists, and expand opportunities for studying international best practices. The agreement reflects Uzbekistan’s broader strategy of deepening cooperation with leading foreign institutions to support innovation, human capital development, and the modernization of critical infrastructure sectors.