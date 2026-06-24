Azerbaijan's Ivanovka Agropark announces major water infrastructure expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A 100,000-cubic-meter water reservoir will be built at the Ivanovka Agropark, Director of the park Ramin Alifov told journalists during a media tour, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the total project cost of the agropark amounts to 25.1 million manats ($14.7 million).

“The agropark’s total project cost is 25.1 million manats ($14.7 million), and it currently covers more than 5,200 hectares of cultivated land. Last year, the enterprise produced around 17,000 tons of agricultural products, while 600 tons were exported,” he said.

Alifov noted that seed production is one of the agropark’s main areas of activity.

“This year, seed crops of local and foreign varieties were planted on more than 1,300 hectares. The goal is both to meet the enterprise’s internal seed demand and to supply the market with high-quality, selected seeds. Rapeseed cultivation has also been carried out on a large scale at Ivanovka Agropark,” he said.

He added that strong yields are expected for this export-oriented crop, with future exports planned.

“As part of state-supported projects, the construction of a pumping station, a main water pipeline, and a 100,000-cubic-meter water reservoir is planned in the area. These projects are aimed at improving water supply and expanding production capacity,” Alifov said.

He noted that new irrigation projects at the agropark will enable an increase in grain and livestock production.

“In the future, it is planned to introduce pivot irrigation systems on 1,000 hectares and establish orchards using drip irrigation on 500 hectares,” the agropark director added.