Kazakhstan to build shipyard in Mangystau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A shipbuilding plant worth around 100 million euros will be built in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region, according to the region administration.

A framework agreement on the project, titled “Construction of a Shipyard in the Kazakhstan Sector of the Caspian Sea,” was signed between the Mangystau region and Dutch Damen Shipyards Group during the Kazakhstan–European Union Business Forum in Brussels.

The total investment in the project is estimated at around 100 million euros.

The initiative aims to establish a modern shipbuilding facility in the Caspian region, expand Kazakhstan’s domestic industrial capabilities and strengthen maritime transport infrastructure.

As part of the project, the parties plan to introduce modern technologies, create a new production site for the construction of marine vessels and generate skilled jobs.

The project is expected to enhance the industrial capacity of the Mangystau region, expand the region’s transport and logistics potential and strengthen cooperation among Caspian countries.

Damen Shipyards Group is one of the world’s leading companies in shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure development.

According to the regional administration, the project aligns with Kazakhstan’s broader goals of attracting investment, developing manufacturing industries and increasing domestic production capacity.