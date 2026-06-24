A321neo opens new chapter in AZAL's development history - chief commercial officer

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24. The first Airbus A321neo aircraft opens a new chapter in the development history of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC and will become an important element of the airline's modernization strategy, Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer, Azerbaijan Airlines, said at the ceremony of handing over the aircraft to AZAL in Hamburg, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

"Today we welcome the A321neo—the newest, most modern, and efficient member of our growing aviation family. This aircraft is not just another addition to our fleet, but an important step in implementing our long-term strategy," said Manizade.

He explained that the airline's strategy is focused on fleet modernization, increased operational efficiency, improved passenger comfort, and sustainable growth.

"The A321neo family is fully aligned with our vision for the future. These aircraft will allow us to operate longer-range flights, operate even more efficiently, and provide passengers with a higher level of comfort," he noted.

Manizade expressed gratitude to Airbus, leasing company AerCap, and all partners involved in the project.

"I would like to sincerely thank the Airbus team, our partners at AerCap, and all project participants for their professionalism, dedication, and comprehensive support. This delivery is the result of a strong partnership and a shared commitment to high-quality standards," he emphasized.