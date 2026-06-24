Uzbekistan takes part in Regional Biodiversity Finance Dialogue in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Uzbekistan’s delegation participated in the 12th Regional Dialogue on Biodiversity Finance for Europe, Asia, and the Pacific, held in Türkiye.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, following the participation of the Uzbekistan’s delegation, led by Obidjon Kudratov, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Climate Change in the 12th Regional Dialogue on Biodiversity Finance for Europe, Asia, and the Pacific, held in Türkiye and jointly organized by the Turkish government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN).

The event brought together representatives from more than 37 countries, including government officials, UN agencies, international experts, researchers, biodiversity finance specialists, and private-sector stakeholders to discuss progress in mobilizing financial resources for biodiversity conservation and share best practices in environmental financing.

Participants focused on identifying effective financing mechanisms capable of scaling up biodiversity protection efforts and advancing the implementation of conservation projects. Discussions also highlighted the importance of integrating environmental priorities into national development planning, improving financial instruments, and attracting greater investment into nature-based initiatives.

It was noted that biodiversity financing is becoming increasingly important as countries work toward achieving global biodiversity targets by 2030. Participants emphasized the close links between biodiversity conservation, climate change adaptation, sustainable land management, food security, water security, and long-term economic resilience.

"The dialogue is taking place at a critical moment for the region, as 33 countries move from the planning stage to the practical implementation of Biodiversity Finance Plans developed with BIOFIN support," the Committee said.

These plans help governments assess conservation funding needs, analyze public spending, evaluate policy effectiveness, and identify financial solutions to mobilize additional resources for environmental protection.

The opening session featured senior representatives from Türkiye, UNDP, BIOFIN, and participating governments, including Turkey’s Director General of Nature Conservation and National Parks Kadir Çokçetin, UNDP Resident Representative in Türkiye Monica Merino, BIOFIN Global Manager Martin Cadena, and Armenia’s Deputy Finance Minister Edgar Mkrtchyan.