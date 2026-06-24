Azerbaijan bans sale of uncertified seeds, strengthens state control – Fikrat Feyziyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The sale of unlabeled and uncertified seeds is prohibited in Azerbaijan, with state oversight in this area being strengthened, according to officials, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking to journalists, Fikrat Feyziyev, Head of the State Seed Control and Registration Department at the Agrarian Services Agency, said farmers can now track the origin and sowing quality of certified seeds through QR codes placed on packaging.

He said certified seeds are free from disease, genetically pure, and approved by the state for quality standards.

“Using such seeds allows farmers to achieve higher yields and ensures access to high-quality planting material with guaranteed sowing performance,” Feyziyev said.

He noted that since last year, the requirement to use certified seeds has applied to wheat fields larger than 10 hectares and barley fields larger than 100 hectares. The measure aims to boost grain productivity and expand the use of higher-quality seed varieties nationwide.

Feyziyev added that the seed certification process has been fully digitized, with all stages—from seed declaration to certification—monitored electronically.

He said inspections assess varietal purity, disease resistance, and weed contamination levels in accordance with state standards, and that fields failing to meet requirements are excluded from certification.

According to him, these measures are designed to strengthen Azerbaijan’s quality seed supply system and support higher agricultural yields for farmers.