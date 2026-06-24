Analyst highlights Azerbaijan's position as leading country in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijan is a leading state in the South Caucasus, and together with Georgia it helps shape the region’s geopolitical and geoeconomic landscape through jointly implemented projects, according to Farhad Mammadov, Director of the South Caucasus Research Center, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at a conference titled “Azerbaijan as a Middle Power: Foreign Policy, Regional Influence and Global Participation,” Mammadov said Azerbaijan holds a strong regional position from a geopolitical perspective.

He noted that geopolitical identity allows countries to connect with different regions despite their geographic location, adding that even states with significant military or economic power cannot always achieve all their objectives in international affairs.

“Some large and wealthy countries in Europe remain relatively weak in terms of defense capabilities,” he said, emphasizing that the criteria for defining a middle power are fluid and depend on historical and geopolitical context.

Mammadov said that in today’s context, countries in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Balkans can include emerging middle powers such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

He argued that both countries actively promote global initiatives, act as mediators, resolve many issues independently, and maintain balanced relations with major geopolitical centers.

According to him, rather than applying a fixed theoretical model, the concept of a middle power should be derived from the practical behavior and foreign policy actions of states.

He added that one of the key characteristics of a middle power is independent decision-making, including the ability to say “no” to major powers when their policies conflict with national interests.

“It is easy to say ‘yes’ to great powers, but the real test is the ability to say ‘no’ when necessary and maintain that position,” he said.

Mammadov also noted that Azerbaijan has opportunities to cooperate with the United States, the European Union, China, and other partners simultaneously, particularly in economic and technological areas.

He said this balanced approach helps prevent dependence on any single center of power and supports national development.

“Economic and technological progress is a vital factor for the security of every state and the well-being of its citizens,” he added.