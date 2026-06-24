A321neo to allow AZAL to strengthen its international market position - Airbus official

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24. The A321neo will allow AZAL to strengthen its position in the international market, Charbel Youzkatli, Vice President Sales, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Airbus, said at the ceremony of handing over the first Airbus A321neo aircraft to AZAL in Hamburg, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the handover of the first Airbus A321neo aircraft to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is a historic milestone for both the carrier and the region's aviation industry.

"Today's delivery of Azerbaijan Airlines' first A321neo is a historic milestone. This is not only an important event for the airline, but also a testament to AZAL's 34-year commitment to excellence," he said.

According to Youzkatli, over the years, the airline has achieved significant success in terms of passenger service and operations.

"Over the years, Azerbaijan Airlines has demonstrated a high level of quality, constantly raising the standards of operations, hospitality, and development. The company is distinguished by inspiring leadership and an ambitious vision for the future," the Airbus representative noted.

He emphasized that the new aircraft will allow the airline to expand its capabilities and strengthen its position in the international market.

"The A321neo provides greater capacity, enhanced passenger comfort, and contributes to the expansion of Azerbaijan Airlines' route network, while simultaneously increasing the airline's efficiency and profitability," Youzkatli announced.

The Airbus representative assured that the company will continue to support Azerbaijan's national carrier.

"As you connect Azerbaijan to the world and reimagine travel experiences in the region and beyond, you can always count on us. We will continue to provide the products, services, and support you need to continue your successful development," he added.