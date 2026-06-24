Hamburg hosts event marking handover of first Airbus A321neo to AZAL (PHOTO)

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24. A handover ceremony is taking place in Hamburg marking the delivery of the first Airbus A321neo aircraft to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), supplied under a leasing agreement with AerCap, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Speakers at the event include Airbus Executive Vice President for the A320 Family Programme Christoph Zammert, Airbus Vice President Sales for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Charbel Youzkatli, AerCap Senior Vice President and Head of EMEA John Gowan, Airbus Program General Manager Bruno Castola, and AZAL Chief Commercial Officer Jamil Manizade.

As part of the program, participants will also be shown a video titled “A321neo: The Journey of Aircraft Creation,” which outlines the main stages of aircraft manufacturing, from the production of individual components to final assembly.

The event will conclude with an official trophy presentation ceremony symbolizing the delivery of the Airbus A321neo to AZAL.

Will be updated