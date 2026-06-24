President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT), on June 24.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

The head of state highlighted the importance of the GNAT Speaker’s participation in the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan will host additional events within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the future and emphasized the importance of further strengthening relations among Islamic countries.

Expressing gratitude for the reception and the high-level organization of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States, Numan Kurtulmuş conveyed the greetings of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Azerbaijani head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Speaker emphasized the significance of the event held in Baku in terms of expanding cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and noted that the address by the President of Azerbaijan to the event participants was rich in content.

During the conversation, the sides touched upon the significance of the Shusha Declaration and hailed the successful development of the brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across all fields, including interparliamentary cooperation. They noted that the unity and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are unparalleled and described them as a shared treasure.

It was emphasized that the friendship and brotherhood between the two countries are important factors in ensuring peace and security in the South Caucasus.

The meeting also included discussions on cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries and the prospects for its further expansion.

Will be updated