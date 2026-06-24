AZAL's decision to re-select Leap-1A engines shows trust in CFM techs - Airbus official

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24. AZAL's decision to re-select Leap-1A engines shows trust in CFM technologies, Bruno Castola, General Manager Airbus Programs, CFM, said at the ceremony of handing over the first Airbus A321neo aircraft to AZAL in Hamburg, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

According to Castola, the Leap-1A engines, which power the new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, deliver 15 percent lower fuel consumption compared to the previous generation of engines.

"It is a great honor for me, on behalf of the President of CFM, to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijan Airlines delegation on the occasion of the delivery of this aircraft. AZAL has been operating Leap-1A engines on A320neo aircraft for almost a year now and has highly appreciated their performance," said Castola.

He noted that the airline's decision to once again select Leap-1A engines for its A321neo aircraft demonstrates its confidence in CFM technology and service.

"Azerbaijan Airlines has once again shown its trust in us by selecting Leap-1A engines for the A321neo. Thank you for your trust and loyalty. We will do everything possible to ensure our partnership remains a key factor in your success," he noted.

Castola emphasized that Leap-1A engines have been successfully operating worldwide for almost ten years.

"To date, more than 2,500 A320neo family aircraft have been delivered with Leap-1A engines. This engine is now considered a fully mature product, demonstrating high levels of reliability and performance," the CFM representative said.

He noted that the engine's reliability is comparable to the proven CFM56-5B engines, while delivering significantly higher fuel efficiency.

"The Leap-1A delivers reliability comparable to the previous-generation CFM56-5B engines, but with approximately 15 percent lower fuel consumption. This is the result of years of development and close collaboration with airlines, lessors, and Airbus," Castola also said.

According to him, the company will continue to work to improve engine efficiency and control maintenance costs.

"Trust, respect, and mutual understanding are the foundation of our customer relationships. We'll continue to provide the high performance of the Leap-1A engines and quality support to take our partnership to the next level," he emphasized.

In conclusion, Castola wished Azerbaijan Airlines continued success.

"I sincerely wish Azerbaijan Airlines continued success and prosperity. I take this opportunity to invite you to visit our engine manufacturing center near Paris," he added.