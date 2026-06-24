Iran asserts lack of program for access to its nuclear facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. There is no program to gain access to nuclear facilities and uranium materials hit by U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran.

This was reported in the publication by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, shared on his X social network account.

"Access to nuclear sites hit by Iranian airstrikes and other issues will be possible only within the framework of a final agreement," he noted.

Gharibabadi said that if the opponent takes practical steps to end the war, lift all sanctions and other issues, the issue of the hit nuclear facilities will be investigated, and the situation will be determined.

The Iranian deputy minister added that despite the appeal of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in Switzerland, no meeting has been held between the Iranian side and him.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.