Azercell supports AI training for teachers

The “SİMM” will equip more than 120 teachers in Baku and the regions with AI competencies

Azercell Telecom, one of the leading enablers of Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem, continues to expand its efforts in advancing the development and adoption of AI technologies. As part of this commitment, the company supports the “SİMM – Süni İntellektlə Müasir Məktəb” (“Modern School with Artificial Intelligence”) initiative, implemented in line with the priorities outlined in the “Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028”.

The project is aimed at enhancing the practical application of artificial intelligence in education. More than 120 teachers from secondary schools in Baku, Karabakh, and Ganja will participate in a comprehensive training program focused on AI tools and their effective use in the learning environment. The initiative is designed to support the integration of artificial intelligence into the learning process by equipping teachers with the knowledge and practical skills needed to effectively, safely, and responsibly apply AI tools in education.

To maximize its impact, the initiative follows a train-the-trainer model. Teachers who successfully complete the training will share their knowledge and practical experience with fellow educators, expanding AI competencies across the wider education community.

Upon completion of the program, the three participants demonstrating the highest level of achievement and engagement will be recognized for their outstanding performance.

Beyond strengthening teachers’ competencies in the effective and responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies, the initiative will also promote the adoption of innovative teaching and learning approaches in schools.