Baku hosts Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum, organized by the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, is taking place in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The forum is an annual industry platform for discussing current insurance market issues with the participation of local and international experts

The main goal of the event is to familiarize participants with current trends in global insurance markets, expand opportunities for cooperation between local market participants and insurers from other countries, and explore international experience and current challenges in the insurance industry.

The forum has brought together representatives of relevant government agencies, professional participants in the Azerbaijani insurance market, representatives of international insurance organizations, insurance specialists from nearly 20 foreign countries, representatives of the banking sector, other financial institutions, and the media.

Will be updated