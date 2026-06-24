Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia develop unified tariff model for Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Kazakhstan, together with Azerbaijan and Georgia, is working on a unified long-term tariff model for the Middle Corridor, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan said.

This was stated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting in Brussels with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Senior Vice President Eduard Sigrist as part of his visit to Belgium.

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed Eduard Sigrist about practical measures to strengthen the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). In particular, together with Azerbaijan and Georgia, a unified long-term tariff model is being developed, along with key infrastructure initiatives, including the expansion of the cargo fleet in the Caspian Sea, dredging works in cooperation with Azerbaijan, and the modernization of the Kuryk port,” the Akorda press service said.

At the meeting with MSC leadership, the sides discussed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in transport and logistics. Special attention was paid to increasing containerization levels, which is expected to significantly boost cargo turnover.

The president praised the presence of one of the world’s leading container shipping companies in the Kazakh market, noting that the development of the Middle Corridor remains a strategic priority for the country.

Tokayev welcomed the company’s interest in investing in port infrastructure on the Caspian coast, stressing that such projects would enhance the route’s competitiveness and contribute to the growth of cargo flows between Asia and Europe.

In turn, MSC Vice President presented the company’s long-term investment plans, including investments in logistics terminals, railway assets, port infrastructure and maritime services, as well as air cargo transportation in Kazakhstan.