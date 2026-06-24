Kazakhstan, EU expand industrial cooperation with new agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Kazakhstan and the European Union have signed a series of agreements aimed at expanding industrial cooperation, Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

The documents were signed in Brussels during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Belgium. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a feasibility study for a Center of Excellence for Minerals and Metals.

The initiative is expected to establish a modern geological hub integrating research, innovation, and advanced technologies.

Kazakhstan also secured strategic partnerships with European agricultural machinery manufacturers Dewulf NV and Väderstad Group. The companies will localize production in Kazakhstan through projects worth a combined 500 million euro, with facilities to be developed in Kostanay and Turkistan in cooperation with AgromashHolding KZ and Eurasia Group AG.

Dewulf will manufacture potato harvesting equipment, while Väderstad will focus on soil cultivation machinery, supporting Kazakhstan’s efforts to expand domestic industrial production and technology transfer.

Additional agreements were signed by Zhezkazganredmet with EIT RawMaterials to train Kazakh specialists and with P&P Industries AG to prepare a feasibility study for a sulfuric acid plant.

During the visit, Industry Minister Yersayin Nagaspayev also held talks with leadership from Alphamar Resources, Danieli Group and BAUER Röhren- und Pumpenwerk on cooperation in critical minerals, metallurgy and agricultural engineering.