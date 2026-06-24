Uzbekistan showcases modern cotton farming technologies in Namangan Region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov visited the Namangan region to assess the effectiveness of ongoing agricultural reforms and the adoption of modern farming technologies in the country’s cotton sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

"Minister of Agriculture Ibrohim Abdurahmonov visited Namangan region to study the effectiveness of ongoing work in the sector, modern approaches, and innovative technologies." the ministry said.

During the visit, the minister inspected a 14-hectare cotton field operated by the O‘rikzor farming enterprise in Chust district. The field has been planted using the Xinjiang cotton cultivation technology, with high-yield cotton varieties sown under plastic mulch according to a 76x10 planting scheme.

Irrigation is being carried out through a drip irrigation system, a method designed to improve water efficiency and support crop productivity. As part of a pilot initiative, farmers used red-colored plastic mulch on nine hectares of the field and white mulch on the remaining area to evaluate their impact on crop development.

According to officials, the condition of the cotton crop is stable and progressing satisfactorily. During the inspection, Abdurakhmonov noted that the Xinjiang cultivation model is demonstrating positive results under local conditions and highlighted its potential to improve productivity and resource efficiency.

The minister also stressed the importance of maintaining strict oversight of crop management practices, including the proper application of fertilizers and nutrients in accordance with established agronomic standards. He called for adherence to recommended irrigation and cultivation practices to ensure uniform crop growth and maturation.