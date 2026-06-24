Summer support for micro-businesses from Yelo Bank!

Summer does not mean a period of stagnation for your business! Yelo Bank offers a special summer credit for micro-entrepreneurs who do not want to take a break during the hot summer days, but instead, aim to boost their sales and scale up their plans.

Within the campaign, entrepreneurs can obtain microloans up to 100 000 AZN with interest rates starting from just 10% per annum and zero commission. Taking into account the growth pace of the business, a grace period of up to 12 months and a convenient payment schedule of up to 48 months are provided. Thanks to this grace period, entrepreneurs gain the opportunity to direct their initial revenues toward expanding their business rather than loan repayments.

If you want to keep your business success sustainable regardless of the season, visit your nearest Yelo branch. Alternatively, grow your business without leaving your workplace—apply online, and our experts will conduct the analysis right at your business address, delivering the loan on-site.

Let this summer be a time of a new rise for your business, not stagnation! More details: https://ylb.az/mikrokredit.



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