Airbus ready to continue partnership with AZAL on modern technologies - VP (Exclusive)

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24. Airbus is ready to continue the partnership on modern technologies with Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, Charbel Youzkatli, Vice President Sales, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Airbus, told Trend on the sidelines of the ceremony of handing over the first Airbus A321neo aircraft delivered under the lease agreement with AerCap to AZAL.

He said that Airbus is proud of its long-standing partnership with AZAL and intends to continue supporting the airline's development.

According to him, Airbus and AZAL have been cooperating for over 20 years.

"We are very proud of the relationship we have established with AZAL. This partnership has lasted for over two decades, and we strive to remain a reliable partner, supporting its development and the implementation of its strategic vision," said Youzkatli.

He noted that AZAL has ambitious plans to modernize its fleet, expand its route network, and strengthen Baku's role as a regional aviation hub.

"AZAL has a very compelling vision for the future, related to fleet renewal, route network development, and, in particular, turning Baku into an important regional transportation hub. Both Azerbaijan and AZAL have everything necessary to achieve this goal," emphasized the Airbus representative.

Youzkatli added that Airbus intends to continue supporting the airline by offering the latest technology and modern aircraft.

"We would like to continue this partnership by providing AZAL with the most advanced products and technologies, as exemplified by the A321neo aircraft we are handing over today. We are also working with the airline to further develop and expand its route network," he noted.

According to the Airbus vice president, there is ongoing dialogue between Airbus and AZAL management.

"We interact with AZAL management on a daily basis and look forward to continuing this cooperation for many years to come," Youzkatli concluded.