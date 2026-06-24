Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan discuss measures to speed up cross-border trade

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have discussed measures to enhance bilateral customs cooperation, streamline border procedures, and facilitate the movement of goods between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The talks took place at Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee under the Ministry of Finance and brought together Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, the representative of Uzbekistan’s Customs Committee in Kazakhstan Sardor Sabirov, and State Revenue Committee Chairman Zhandos Duisembiyev.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed key issues related to customs cooperation, including accelerating the movement of commercial cargo across the border, simplifying customs procedures, and improving information exchange between the two countries' customs authorities.

"Particular attention was given to challenges arising in the transportation of fruit and vegetable products across the state border. The Uzbek side emphasized the importance of ensuring the swift and unhindered passage of these goods, given their perishable nature." the ministry said in the statement.

The parties discussed practical measures aimed at speeding up customs processing for agricultural exports, improving customs control through risk management systems, and creating more favorable conditions for businesses engaged in foreign trade.

Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to continue cooperation to prevent unnecessary delays in the movement of perishable goods and to further accelerate customs clearance procedures at border crossings.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen practical cooperation between customs authorities, facilitate faster cargo movement across the border, and continue efforts to improve the business environment for exporters and importers.