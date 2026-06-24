Azerbaijan outlines its transport policy priorities in Almaty (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Information on the main directions of Azerbaijan's transport policy was provided at the high-level regional dialogue held in Almaty.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport following the event jointly organized by the International Transport Forum (ITF) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

The event discussed the development of sustainable transport systems in Central and Southeast Asia, increasing the efficiency of regional freight transportation, and the work done to decarbonize the transport sector.

In his speech, an employee of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Naghi Ahmadov, provided information on the reforms implemented by Azerbaijan in the transport and logistics sector, initiatives to strengthen regional connections, and future development plans. He noted that infrastructure development, strengthening coordination and cooperation between state agencies and partners, and accelerating digitalization are among the main directions of our country's transport policy.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor in Eurasia, Ahmadov said that the route makes a significant contribution to the diversification of international freight transportation, increasing the sustainability of supply chains, and deepening cooperation between the countries of the region. The Middle Corridor is also an important transport link that expands access to global markets for landlocked developing countries.

The event participants also considered the main challenges hindering the development of cross-border transportation. During the discussions, issues such as optimizing border crossing procedures, implementing digital solutions, improving information exchange, and harmonizing regulatory and legal frameworks came to the fore. The importance of continuing cooperation was emphasized.