Azerbaijan and Jordan discuss prospects of energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijan and Jordan have discussed cooperation opportunities in the energy sector.

The information was shared by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov on his X account.

“During a meeting with the delegation led by Mazen Turki Sa’oud El Qadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the parties discussed the prospects for advancing energy relations between the two countries, as well as cooperation opportunities in the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors. The sides expressed mutual interest in further strengthening the energy partnership,” the post said.