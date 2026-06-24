Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Presidents discuss expanding strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan discussed the further development of bilateral relations during a phone call on Tuesday, reaffirming their commitment to deepening the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to the Uzbek presidency, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong momentum in bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, industrial cooperation, energy, transportation, environmental protection, agriculture, and water management.

"The leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong momentum of practical cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, industrial cooperation, energy, transportation, environmental protection, agriculture, and water management," the press service noted.

The presidents also highlighted the growing intensity of contacts at various levels and welcomed the close coordination between the presidential administrations of the two countries. They noted that this interaction has helped ensure the timely implementation of bilateral agreements and contributed to the development of new joint projects and initiatives.

In addition, Mirziyoyev and Tokayev exchanged views on current regional issues and reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events.

The conversation reflects the increasingly close relationship between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the two largest economies in Central Asia. In recent years, the countries have significantly expanded cooperation in trade, transport connectivity, energy, and industrial development, positioning their partnership as a key driver of regional economic integration.