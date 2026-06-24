Kyrgyzstan and EU discuss further expansion of bilateral cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Kyrgyzstan and the European Union discuss development of bilateral cooperation.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

This was discussed on June 24, 2026, during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Meder Abakirov and Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic Rémi Duflot.

“During the meeting, the sides noted the positive dynamics of interaction between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Union, which is confirmed by bilateral political contacts,” the statement said.

The parties paid special attention to the inclusion of Kyrgyz honey in the relevant registers of the European Commission and the removal of Kyrgyz air carriers from the European Union Air Safety List.

For his part, the Deputy Minister emphasized that these achievements in bilateral cooperation open up new opportunities for domestic producers, contribute to the development of the country’s export potential, expansion of tourism and business ties, as well as investment opportunities.

At the end of the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening constructive dialogue and developing partnership based on mutual trust and respect.

Meanwhile, the discussion between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union highlights the gradual expansion of cooperation beyond the political sphere toward practical economic issues. The inclusion of Kyrgyz honey in European Commission registers could create additional opportunities for local agricultural producers by improving access to the EU market, while the removal of Kyrgyz airlines from the EU Air Safety List may support the development of tourism, business mobility, and transport connectivity.

The meeting also reflects Kyrgyzstan’s broader efforts to strengthen economic ties with European partners and increase participation in international markets. Further cooperation may focus on trade facilitation, investment projects, sustainable development, digitalization, energy, and infrastructure.