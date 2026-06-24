Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding strategic partnership and parliamentary co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed prospects for further expanding strategic cooperation and strengthening interparliamentary ties.

According to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers’ Press Service, discussions happened during a meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and a delegation led by Speaker of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

The sides highlighted the importance of Baku hosting the 20th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC PU).

The parties noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, built on brotherhood, alliance and mutual trust, continue to develop successfully across all areas.

They emphasized the importance of parliamentary cooperation as a key component of bilateral relations, highlighting the role of close contacts and reciprocal visits between the two countries’ legislative bodies.

The sides expressed confidence that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic partnership will continue to expand with new areas of cooperation and discussed prospects for further collaboration in fields of mutual interest.