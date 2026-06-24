President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to several decrees

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Amendments have been made to several decrees issued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the implementation of a presidential decree dated June 17, 2025.

According to the press service of the head of state, President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Under the new decree, provisions have been added to the regulations governing several state bodies, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Border Service, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

The amendments provide for these institutions to carry out responsibilities arising from the Regulation on Territorial Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was approved by the presidential decree of June 17, 2025 (No. 415).