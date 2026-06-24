Azerbaijan, Türkiye highlight role of parliaments in strengthening bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have emphasized the importance of parliamentary cooperation in further strengthening bilateral relations.

According to the press service of Azerbaijani Parliament, the discussions happened during a meeting between Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 20th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC PU) in Baku.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of development of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, describing the ties as based on brotherhood and alliance.

They noted that, guided by the principle of “One nation, two states” articulated by national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan and Türkiye continue to demonstrate solidarity and mutual support on all issues.

Gafarova said that the close relations between President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, built on mutual respect and trust, as well as their political will and determination, have helped bilateral ties reach their highest level.

The speakers highlighted the important role of parliaments in expanding relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation. They emphasized the contribution of reciprocal visits and meetings between parliamentary speakers, as well as close contacts between lawmakers.

The sides noted that the two legislatures cooperate through parliamentary committees, friendship groups and administrative bodies, while also working together in bilateral, trilateral and international parliamentary formats.

During the meeting, Kurtulmuş recalled his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev earlier in the day and shared his positive impressions.

The Turkish parliament speaker thanked Azerbaijan for the high-level organization of the 20th session of the OIC PU Conference, noting the importance of the event in expanding cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and deepening ties among member states’ parliaments.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.