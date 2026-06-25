Azerbaijan Railways plans to purchase new passenger trains and wagons from Chinese companies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) plans to purchase new passenger trains and wagons from Chinese manufacturers as part of efforts to modernize its rolling stock and expand passenger transportation capacity, according to its press service.

ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov, who is also a senior official within AZCON Holding, discussed potential cooperation during a visit to China, including meetings with CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd..

The sides reviewed plans for the development of passenger rail services in Azerbaijan and the expansion of a modern rolling stock fleet. CRRC Zhuzhou expressed interest in expanding cooperation with ADY, the statement said.

Rustamov said modernization of railway transport is a priority aimed at improving comfort, safety, reliability and sustainability for passengers. He added that ADY aims to build a fleet capable of meeting growing passenger demand, with negotiations focused on improving service quality on both suburban and intercity routes.

According to ADY, discussions included the possible purchase of four new passenger trains for interregional routes, as well as technical specifications, safety systems, energy efficiency and maintenance requirements.

The talks also covered a broader plan under the “State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030,” which envisions the purchase of 20 additional passenger trains, the press service said.

During the visit, the ADY delegation also met with representatives of CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of passenger cars and electric trains.

The sides discussed a potential deal involving four passenger trains and 50 passenger cars, along with issues related to safety systems, passenger comfort, spare parts supply, personnel training and technology transfer, ADY said.