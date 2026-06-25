Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Venezuela

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has expressed condolences to Venezuela, the publication of MFA on X says.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela, causing tragic loss of life and widespread destruction.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and express our solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela during this difficult time.

We wish a swift recovery to all those affected,” the publication reads.

On the evening of June 24, 2026, two powerful back-to-back earthquakes struck western Venezuela near the state of Yaracuy. The quakes caused significant destruction in Caracas, La Guaira, and surrounding areas, with buildings collapsing, infrastructure damage, and widespread panic.

According to Venezuelan authorities, at least 32 people have been killed and more than 700 injured, though the toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue.