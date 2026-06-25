Kazakhstan attracts $5.2 billion in EDB investments under 2022–2026 strategy — PM

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 25. Kazakhstan has attracted $5.2 billion in investments from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) under the implementation of the bank’s 2022–2026 strategy, according to a statement from Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

The PM's message was delivered by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev during the EDB Annual Meeting and Business Forum.

Bektenov said that the total volume of EDB investments under the strategy reached $9.2 billion, with $5.2 billion directed to Kazakhstan’s economy alone — comparable to the amount invested over the previous 15 years.

He noted that cooperation with Kazakhstan offers significant opportunities for investors to implement joint projects, adding that the country’s open-door policy for foreign investment remains a strategic priority.

The prime minister emphasized that this approach is supported by constitutional provisions guaranteeing property rights, freedom of economic activity, fair competition and equality before the law.

“These principles are of key importance for investors and allow for the continuous improvement of business conditions, investment protection and the implementation of long-term projects,” Bektenov said.

He also noted that Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6.5% last year, nearly twice the projected global growth rate. The country’s GDP exceeded $305 billion, with the private sector acting as the main growth driver. Small and medium-sized enterprises now account for around 40% of the economy.