Citynet has been refreshed – now even more convenient for everyone

Citynet, Azerbaijan's leading internet provider, has expanded its adoption of advanced technologies as part of its renewed strategy. The slogan “Live comfortably with Citynet” reflects the company’s commitment to making internet usage simpler, smoother, and more convenient in customers’ everyday lives.

Customers can now subscribe to any tariff plan in just three clicks. The completely redesigned website offers simpler, faster, and fully mobile-friendly experience. In addition, the updated mobile application enables subscribers to easily manage their accounts, check their balance, set up automatic payments, receive instant notifications, and access customer support. The application is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

As part of its renewed strategy, Citynet has also optimized its tariff portfolio. Users can now easily choose the plan that best matches their budget and internet usage habits. In addition, Citynet has introduced the special “TələbəPlus” package for students and the socially oriented “Qayğı” package. Detailed information about both plans is available on the www.citynet.az.

Citynet’s renewed strategy is also reflected in its updated visual identity. Every element of the new brand design carries a specific meaning: the circle symbolizes uninterrupted service, while the curved lines represent the dynamic and seamless nature of high-speed internet. The letter “c” serves as the central element of the logo, while the dot represents the core of a reliable and stable connection. The Wi-Fi symbol conveys the idea of effortless connectivity, the vibrant pink color reflects the fiber-optic beam, and the green color symbolizes a strong and stable signal. Through optimized tariff plans, more accessible services, enhanced customer support, and solutions tailored to users’ needs, Citynet is creating a more convenient digital experience for everyone.

It should also be noted that, in addition to high-speed internet services, Citynet offers exclusive TV solutions. Citynet TV also gives users access to selected TV channels such as Digiturk, Setanta Sports, Dizi Channel, and FilmBox, alongside popular streaming and entertainment platforms including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Spotify.

About Citynet

Azerbaijan's leading internet provider, Citynet, offers high-speed fixed internet, telephone line and digital TV services. Citynet has an extensive service network in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan. Further details about the company are available on the official website at www.citynet.az. Citynet is part of Azerconnect Group, which operates under NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies engaged in various sectors and countries.