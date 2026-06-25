Tbilisi to host Uzbekistan-Georgia Business Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Uzbekistan–Georgia Business Forum will be held in Tbilisi on July 1, 2026, bringing together government officials, investors, and business leaders from both countries to explore new opportunities for trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

"The Forum will provide a valuable platform for direct dialogue between government officials and business leaders from Uzbekistan and Georgia, fostering stronger bilateral cooperation, promoting investment opportunities, and expanding trade and economic partnerships." the ministry said in the statement.

The agenda includes presentations on Uzbekistan's investment potential, business environment, and regulatory framework, as well as information on incentives and support mechanisms available to foreign investors. Participants will also receive updates on the government's ongoing efforts to improve the investment climate and facilitate international business activity.

Particular attention will be given to cooperation in agriculture, electrical engineering, and the construction materials industry, sectors identified by both sides as having strong potential for investment and long-term partnership.

The event comes amid growing economic relations between Uzbekistan and Georgia, with both countries seeking to expand trade, enhance connectivity, and create new opportunities for private-sector collaboration across a range of industries.

The forum also aligns with Uzbekistan's wider policy of attracting foreign investment and deepening economic ties with regional partners. As trade and transport links between Central Asia and the South Caucasus continue to develop, stronger business cooperation between Uzbekistan and Georgia could contribute to greater regional integration and new commercial opportunities for both economies.